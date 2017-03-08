Jeremy To Race 450 Class At 2017 Daytona SX - Aboard Team Honda HRC bike

We heard rumblings about GEICO Honda's Jeremy Martin jumping up to a 450 for the 2017 Daytona SX a few weeks ago but were told that the one-round run in the 450 class was unlikely to happen. Looks like the circumstances have changed because Team Honda HRC have announced that Martin will pilot a Team Honda HRC CRF450R at the unique event.

