Is Torrance changing its tune on refinery safety?

Sunday Mar 12

With each passing Torrance refinery blast, fire, hydrofluoric acid leak, crane collapse, power outage or smoke-belching emergency flare, calls have grown for measures to make the plant safer. Local activists have pleaded for a ban on highly toxic hydrofluoric acid used at refineries in Torrance and Wilmington - the only two in the state to use the acid.

