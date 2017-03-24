Honda Civic Type R Us Debut In la At ...

Honda Civic Type R Us Debut In la At 2017 AutoCon

Friday Mar 24 Read more: The Auto Channel

Mar 24, 2017 - TORRANCE, Calif. After its global reveal in Geneva earlier this month, the first production Civic Type R coming to America will make its U.S. debut at the 2017 AutoCon automotive performance and tuning convention in Los Angeles on March 26 with an on-stage presentation scheduled for 4:00 PM PDT.

