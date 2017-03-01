He's a Monster': Man Sentenced in - Horrific' Kidnapping, Sex Assault of 2-Year-Old

A California man convicted in connection to the kidnapping and sexual assault of a 2-year-old girl in 2015 was sentenced Wednesday to 55 years to life in prison. Michael David Ikeler, 38, of Torrance, was convicted last month on a count of lewd act upon a child under the age of 14 and two counts of sexual penetration of a child under age 10, according to Sarah Ardalani of the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office.

