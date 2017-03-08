Former customs officer gets 3 years f...

Former customs officer gets 3 years for stealing checks from Torrance postal facility

A former U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer assigned to a postal sorting center in Torrance was sentenced Monday to 37 months in federal prison for stealing checks and arranging to have an accomplice deposit them. Carlos Canjura, a Van Nuys resident who had been a customs officer since 2008, also was ordered to pay $20,145 in restitution and to surrender to the Bureau of Prisons on April 17. Canjura, 54, was assigned to a U.S. Postal Service sorting facility in Torrance, where his duties included examining mail and parcels coming into the country for contraband, counterfeit goods, and possible fraudulent financial checks or credit cards.

