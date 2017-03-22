Crash that killed South High baseball star remains under investigation
A prosecutor said Friday that the case against two men suspected of running a red light in Torrance and crashing into a South High School baseball star, killing him, remained under investigation. Although Torrance police had suggested the drivers could face charges by Friday, Deputy District Attorney Ryan Gould said the case remained under review .
