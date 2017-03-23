Chinese food at Din Tai Fung in Torrance beats traditional mall fare by a mile
The fabled and wondrous Din Tai Fung has come to the South Bay at last, a bastion for the best Chinese dumplings and noodles in Southern California - and, if we're to believe those who eat around, in the whole world. The restaurant may be found on the second floor of the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance, adjacent to enough high-end sneaker shops to keep the whole NBA in kicks forever.
