Banning High math teacher wins outstanding educator award

Kenneth Kim, a Banning High School math teacher, will be honored Friday as the winner of a 2017 outstanding educator award at a conference at his alma mater, Cal State Dominguez Hills. The Michael McKibbin Outstanding Educator Award is presented by the California Teacher Corps to teachers who entered the profession by an “alternative route.” Providing an expedited way to enter teaching, alternative certification brings people from careers outside of academia and from diverse backgrounds into a program that trains them to teach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.