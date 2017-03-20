Appeals court upholds conviction of Douglas Braford in 1979 Torrance murder case
Douglas Gordon Bradford was sentenced on Dec. 12, 2014 , to 26 years to life in prison in the strangulation death of Lynne Knight. Bradford, 65, maintained that someone else committed the crime, calling Knight's killing “a terrible tragedy,” but telling the court shortly before sentencing, “I'm an innocent man wrongly convicted.
