Appeals court upholds conviction of D...

Appeals court upholds conviction of Douglas Braford in 1979 Torrance murder case

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Daily Breeze

Douglas Gordon Bradford was sentenced on Dec. 12, 2014 , to 26 years to life in prison in the strangulation death of Lynne Knight. Bradford, 65, maintained that someone else committed the crime, calling Knight's killing “a terrible tragedy,” but telling the court shortly before sentencing, “I'm an innocent man wrongly convicted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 3 min Well Well 4,522
News SOUTH BAY HISTORY: Fletcher Oil Fire in Carson (Jul '10) 3 hr Dennis M 8
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Vato Loco 20,918
Review: Rite Aid Pharmacy 22 hr RITE AID INGLEWOOD 7
Review: Panda Express Wed PANDA EXPRESS ING... 15
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) Wed Human 198
News Torrance gang leader found guilty in drug, weap... (Aug '08) Tue Reformed1 92
See all Torrance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrance Forum Now

Torrance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Torrance, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,697 • Total comments across all topics: 279,595,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC