All Flavor No Grease Makes Good With New Food Truck Rolling Through South LA
Look who went and did it. After more than two years of saving up and honing skills, Keith Garrett - the impossibly charming man behind South LA street food legend All Flavor No Grease - has finally gotten his food truck, just months after getting shut down by the police on his block .
