A transgender woman's journey from bullied to beauty queen
On her first full day in Thailand to fulfill her lifelong dream of competing in an international beauty pageant, Camille Anderson wrapped a day of glamorous photo shoots and returned to her hotel room. Twenty-five years earlier she had been Mark, an effeminate boy trying on his mother's clothes in a small city in the Philippines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Tommy Hilfiger
|7 min
|TOMMY HILFIGER IN...
|1
|Review: Lane Bryant
|14 min
|LANE BRYANT INGLE...
|1
|Review: Apple Store
|2 hr
|Apple Store
|1
|Review: Blockbuster Video
|2 hr
|Blockbuster Video
|1
|Review: Comcast Cable Company
|3 hr
|Comcast Cable Com...
|1
|Review: Southern California Edison Company
|3 hr
|So Cal Edison
|1
|Review: Inglewood Towne Shopping Center
|3 hr
|Coming Soon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC