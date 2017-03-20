5 motorists arrested during Torrance ...

5 motorists arrested during Torrance DUI checkpoint on St. Patricka s Day

Police arrested five motorists on suspicion of drunken driving during a sobriety checkpoint in Torrance on St. Patrick's Day, officers said. The checkpoint was conducted from 8 p.m. March 17 to 3 a.m. March 18 in the 3400 block of Torrance Boulevard.

