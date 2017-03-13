2017 Toyota 860 Special Edition
Torrance, Calif., March 13, 2017 The 2017 Toyota 86 will turn more heads than ever with the new 860 Special Edition that adds stand-out styling, premium features and performance technology. "The 86 is recognized by enthusiasts for its impressive driving performance and its value-oriented price tag," said John Myers, Toyota national manager vehicle marketing and communications.
