2017 Honda CR-V Added To Honda Crash Test Award Lineup
TORRANCE, Calif. The 2017 Honda CR-V, America's best-selling SUV, has earned the highest possible safety rating of TOP SAFETY PICK+ from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety when equipped with available Honda Sensing and LED headlights.
