Woman who drove with man body on windshield gets 25 to life

In this Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2012 file photo, Sherri Lynn Wilkins appears in Los Angeles Superior Court in Torrance, Calif. Wilkins, a substance-abuse counselor who hit a man with her car and drove two miles with his body embedded in her windshield was sentenced Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, to 25 years to life in prison.

