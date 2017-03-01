Why Torrance has come full circle in its battle over refinery safety
More than two decades ago, after a series of fires and other incidents at the refinery were blamed for five deaths, a fed-up municipal government filed a public nuisance lawsuit against Mobil, then-owner of the plant. The primary goal: to stop the refinery's use of highly toxic hydrofluoric acid, especially after human error caused a build-up of the chemical that led to $17 million in damage in the wake of a 1987 explosion and fire that burned for two days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|5 hr
|actorvet
|4,517
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|Jessica
|20,858
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|22 hr
|Raj Chanani
|156
|Review: Panda Express
|Mon
|Panda Express Ing...
|2
|Review: Barona Resort Casino Inglewood
|Mon
|Barona Resort Casino
|1
|Review: Radisson Hotel LAX Airport
|Mon
|Radisson LAX Airport
|1
|Hawthorne Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Mon
|Musikologist
|19
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC