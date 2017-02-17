Why a Southern California Refinery Ex...

Why a Southern California Refinery Explosion Could Kill Thousands

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Environmental News Network

One morning in February 2015, I felt a rumble. Was it an earthquake? No. It was an explosion at the ExxonMobil oil refinery a few miles away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Environmental News Network.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get ready for the Goodyear air dock, a nine-sto... 4 hr Leo 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr mexico 20,836
News Torrance police car hits van, injuring 3 (Jan '10) 14 hr CodeTaIker 69
1350 club (Jul '11) 14 hr CodeTaIker 5
News Activists protest outing of men in gay sex sting (Apr '12) Wed Anita Bath 18
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) Wed Anita Bath 50
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) Feb 15 Raj 65
See all Torrance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrance Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at February 17 at 2:53PM PST

Torrance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Torrance, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,156 • Total comments across all topics: 278,954,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC