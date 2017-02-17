Western states mark 75th anniversary ...

Western states mark 75th anniversary of internment order

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In a hearing room of the Oregon State Capitol, Carol Suzuki , Lynn Fuchigami Longfellow and June Arima Schumann display a copy of a poster marking ceremonies commemorating the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II. less In a hearing room of the Oregon State Capitol, Carol Suzuki , Lynn Fuchigami Longfellow and June Arima Schumann display a copy of a poster marking ceremonies commemorating the internment of Japanese ... more States in the American West are marking the 75th anniversary of the signing of Executive Order 9066 by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt , which forced 120,000 Japanese immigrants and Japanese Americans into internment camps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 16 hr mexico 20,845
News Woman Found Dead In Car Off Cliff On Way To Lak... (Aug '08) Sat laili 23
Get ready for the Goodyear air dock, a nine-sto... Fri Leo 1
News Torrance police car hits van, injuring 3 (Jan '10) Feb 17 CodeTaIker 69
1350 club (Jul '11) Feb 17 CodeTaIker 5
News Activists protest outing of men in gay sex sting (Apr '12) Feb 15 Anita Bath 18
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) Feb 15 Anita Bath 50
See all Torrance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrance Forum Now

Torrance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Torrance, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,495 • Total comments across all topics: 279,009,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC