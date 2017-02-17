Western states mark 75th anniversary of internment order
In a hearing room of the Oregon State Capitol, Carol Suzuki , Lynn Fuchigami Longfellow and June Arima Schumann display a copy of a poster marking ceremonies commemorating the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II. less In a hearing room of the Oregon State Capitol, Carol Suzuki , Lynn Fuchigami Longfellow and June Arima Schumann display a copy of a poster marking ceremonies commemorating the internment of Japanese ... more States in the American West are marking the 75th anniversary of the signing of Executive Order 9066 by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt , which forced 120,000 Japanese immigrants and Japanese Americans into internment camps.
