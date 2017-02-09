Transgender woman sentenced to prison for sex acts with teen boys in Torrance
A 25-year-old transgender woman was sentenced Wednesday to more than five years in prison for engaging in sex acts with teenage boys - one of them 13 - she propositioned on streets in north Torrance. The boys, authorities said, did not know their female partner was biologically male until they were later contacted by detectives conducting a child molestation investigation.
