Torrance woman reunites father with long-lost twins after 30 years
A photo, right, on the Facebook page of Michele Martinez, matched a photo her father, Miguel Angel Diaz, had in his home for decades. Michele Martinez may have lost her bid for the Orange County Board of Supervisors in November, but her campaign brought her something that turned out to be even more life-changing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton: 'I Remain Convinced That The F...
|11 hr
|@Real Kelly
|22
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|Tue
|Susan
|70
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Dan
|20,813
|Southern California fortuneteller charged with ... (Mar '10)
|Feb 5
|Phart Like a Gypsy
|4
|Manhattan Beach ballot choices (Feb '09)
|Feb 5
|Bad Montgomery
|38
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Feb 4
|Bad Montgomery
|5
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Feb 1
|Truth B Told
|48
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC