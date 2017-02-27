Torrance taxpayers on hook for hundreds of thousands in lawsuit settlements
Torrance officials have approved two legal settlements - including a workers' compensation claim brought by the family of a deceased police officer once fired for frequenting a nude-dancing spot while on duty - that will cost taxpayers nearly $450,000. The other settlement was for a so-called trip-and-fall injury suffered by a Torrance resident who collected $112,500.
