Torrance ponies up $325,000 to defend lawsuit by Inglewood man struck by city bus

The city of Torrance is spending at least $325,000 of taxpayer money to defend a personal injury lawsuit brought by an Inglewood man seeking $5 million for serious injuries suffered in a collision with a municipal bus on the 405 Freeway. Miguel Ramos, a Nicaraguan refugee, suffered a traumatic brain injury in the February 2014 three-vehicle crash, said attorney Haytham Faraj of Beverly Hills-based law firm Carpenter, Zuckerman & Rowley.

