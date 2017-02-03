Torrance police seek ATM robber who beat teenage girl with baseball bat
Police are trying to identify this assailant who beat and robbed a teenage girl three months ago at an ATM outside a Chase Bank branch on Torrance Boulevard in Torrance. The girl was forced to withdraw $500 after she was struck in the head with a baseball bat on Nov. 9, 2016, police said.
