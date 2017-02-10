Torrance moves forward with splash pad at Wilson Park despite $1.1 million price tag
That was too rich for Councilman Mike Griffiths, who cast the lone vote Tuesday in opposition to the project because he believes other spending priorities should take precedence. “I could not justify in my mind spending that kind of money on a water feature in a park that could become a potential liability for the city,” he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|6 hr
|Truth B Told
|49
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|see the light
|20,818
|Jet fuel doesn't fly with Torrance City Council (Dec '08)
|Thu
|Chuck appleberry
|18
|Make money online
|Thu
|Rick
|2
|Hillary Clinton: 'I Remain Convinced That The F...
|Feb 8
|@Real Kelly
|22
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|Feb 7
|Susan
|70
|Southern California fortuneteller charged with ... (Mar '10)
|Feb 5
|Phart Like a Gypsy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC