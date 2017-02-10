Torrance airport will host revamped Palos Verdes Concours da Elegance
Torrance's Zamperini Field will become the new home of a revamped Palos Verdes Concours d'Elegance on Oct. 1, combining classic cars and a static display of vintage aircraft with the theme “Elegance and Speed.” The airport sits at the foot of the Peninsula; it's unknown whether the name of the event will be changed to reflect its new host city.
