The South Bay's Hidden Chinese Dining...

The South Bay's Hidden Chinese Dining District

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: LA Weekly

While everybody knows that the San Gabriel Valley and Los Angeles' Chinatown have many choices for finding authentic Chinese food, few are aware that there is also a nice collection of authentic Chinese restaurants tucked away in the South Bay. This concentration is centered in the unlikely location of Lomita, and the immediately adjacent portions of Torrance, along Pacific Coast Highway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 8 hr actorvet 4,517
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 18 hr Jessica 20,858
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) Tue Raj Chanani 156
Review: Panda Express Mon Panda Express Ing... 2
Review: Barona Resort Casino Inglewood Mon Barona Resort Casino 1
Review: Radisson Hotel LAX Airport Mon Radisson LAX Airport 1
Hawthorne Music Thread (Oct '12) Mon Musikologist 19
See all Torrance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrance Forum Now

Torrance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Torrance, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,576 • Total comments across all topics: 279,236,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC