Sprawling former Toyota headquarters campus in Torrance is up for sale
A bicyclist pulls into Toyota's U.S. Headquarters in Torrance in April 2014. Toyota will be completing the move of its U.S. headquarters to Plano, Texas this year and has put the 110-acre South Bay campus on the market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|mexico
|20,850
|'Weird Al' still armed with wit - and an accordion
|12 hr
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|17 hr
|Human
|66
|Woman Found Dead In Car Off Cliff On Way To Lak... (Aug '08)
|Sat
|laili
|23
|Get ready for the Goodyear air dock, a nine-sto...
|Feb 17
|Leo
|1
|Torrance police car hits van, injuring 3 (Jan '10)
|Feb 17
|CodeTaIker
|69
|1350 club (Jul '11)
|Feb 17
|CodeTaIker
|5
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC