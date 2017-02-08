Shaun White and Kelly Clark Earn Win at Grand Prix in Mammoth
The American snowboarders were dominant at the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix halfpipe event on Sunday, sweeping the men's podium and taking two of the top three spots for the ladies. Shaun White won for the men, while Kelly Clark took the win for the ladies.
