San Pedro man charged with murder in fatal Torrance pursuit
A San Pedro man in and out of jail on drug possession and auto theft cases was charged Wednesday with murder for allegedly leading police on a chase and killing an innocent motorist who crossed into his path, prosecutors said. Zachary Thomas Alexander, 22, who was out on bail in another case early Monday when he crashed into Charles Chunlei Wang, 56, of Torrance, was charged with felony counts of murder, fleeing a pursuing peace officer's motor vehicle causing death and driving or taking a vehicle without consent after a prior conviction, the District Attorney's Office said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|5 hr
|Criminal Record
|6
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|6 hr
|Human
|88
|maxine waters is off her rocker
|Thu
|eastboundanddown
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Feb 22
|democrat
|20,852
|DirecTV Taps Pepsi Exec to be CEO (Nov '09)
|Feb 22
|Heartbreak 101
|5
|'Weird Al' still armed with wit - and an accordion
|Feb 22
|Spot On
|7
|Woman Found Dead In Car Off Cliff On Way To Lak... (Aug '08)
|Feb 18
|laili
|23
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC