San Pedro man charged with murder in ...

San Pedro man charged with murder in fatal Torrance pursuit

A San Pedro man in and out of jail on drug possession and auto theft cases was charged Wednesday with murder for allegedly leading police on a chase and killing an innocent motorist who crossed into his path, prosecutors said. Zachary Thomas Alexander, 22, who was out on bail in another case early Monday when he crashed into Charles Chunlei Wang, 56, of Torrance, was charged with felony counts of murder, fleeing a pursuing peace officer's motor vehicle causing death and driving or taking a vehicle without consent after a prior conviction, the District Attorney's Office said.

