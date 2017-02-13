Ralphs ordered to pay Torrance employ...

Ralphs ordered to pay Torrance employee $800,000 after theft accusation

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: The Daily Breeze

A Ralphs supermarket employee who claimed he was defamed as a thief and fired from his job at a Torrance store following a false allegation that he stole $18 worth of lemonade was awarded more than $800,000 from the company, attorneys said Friday. Troy Williams, who worked as a receiving clerk at the Ralphs on Pacific Coast Highway and Calle Mayor for 27 years, won his defamation lawsuit against the supermarket chain on Monday following a four-week trial in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15) 16 hr Suxie Dixiz 8
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 18 hr Trump is my Presi... 20,825
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) Feb 10 Truth B Told 49
News Jet fuel doesn't fly with Torrance City Council (Dec '08) Feb 9 Chuck appleberry 18
Make money online Feb 9 Rick 2
News Hillary Clinton: 'I Remain Convinced That The F... Feb 8 @Real Kelly 21
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15) Feb 7 Susan 70
See all Torrance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrance Forum Now

Torrance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Torrance, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,301 • Total comments across all topics: 278,833,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC