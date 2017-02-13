Ralphs ordered to pay Torrance employee $800,000 after theft accusation

A Ralphs supermarket employee who claimed he was defamed as a thief and fired from his job at a Torrance store following a false allegation that he stole $18 worth of lemonade was awarded more than $800,000 from the company, attorneys said Friday. Troy Williams, who worked as a receiving clerk at the Ralphs on Pacific Coast Highway and Calle Mayor for 27 years, won his defamation lawsuit against the supermarket chain on Monday following a four-week trial in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.