Probiotic aimed at lactose intolerance debuts on market

A probiotic developed by a pharmacist has debuted on the market with the claim to alleviate the gastric distress caused by lactose intolerance. The product, called Lacto-Freedom Probiotic,was the brainchild of New Jersey pharmacist Kenneth Manzo.

