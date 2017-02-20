Obamacare (And Single-Payer) Can Go S...

Obamacare (And Single-Payer) Can Go Straight To Hell

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 20 Read more: Townhall

It was September 2013. Obamacare was coming in full force. The law was written in such a way that if the program failed, it would not jeopardize Obama's re-election bid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr democrat 20,852
News DirecTV Taps Pepsi Exec to be CEO (Nov '09) 13 hr Heartbreak 101 5
News 'Weird Al' still armed with wit - and an accordion 18 hr Spot On 7
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) Mon Human 66
News Woman Found Dead In Car Off Cliff On Way To Lak... (Aug '08) Feb 18 laili 23
Get ready for the Goodyear air dock, a nine-sto... Feb 17 Leo 1
News Torrance police car hits van, injuring 3 (Jan '10) Feb 17 CodeTaIker 69
See all Torrance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrance Forum Now

Torrance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
 

Torrance, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,054 • Total comments across all topics: 279,073,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC