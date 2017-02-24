LGBT Leaders Rally Against Measure S

LGBT Leaders Rally Against Measure S

This afternoon at the Los Angeles LGBT Center Ed Gould Plaza in Hollywood, leaders of L.A.'s Lesbian, Transgender and Gay communities spoke out against Measure S. Measure S, the so-called "Neighborhood Integrity Initiative," would severely restrict development during an initial two-year moratorium, then via permanent restrictions on certain types of zoning changes. The housing ban measure has been bankrolled to the tune of more than $4.6 million by the AIDS Heathcare Foundation under the stewardship of Hollywood anti-development crusader Michael Weinstein.

