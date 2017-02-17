Latest Torrance refinery fire sparks ...

Latest Torrance refinery fire sparks AQMD call for community hearing

Read more: The Daily Breeze

Concerned about repeated problems at the PBF Energy-owned oil refinery in Torrance in the aftermath of a weekend fire, the region's pollution-control agency said Sunday it plans to conduct a community hearing to get to the bottom of things. “I'm very disappointed in the frequency of breakdowns, flaring, accidents and fires at the Torrance refinery and I'm concerned about the impact of these incidents to community residents,” said William A. Burke, chairman of the South Coast Air Quality Management District governing board, in a statement.

