Latest Torrance refinery fire sparks AQMD call for community hearing
Concerned about repeated problems at the PBF Energy-owned oil refinery in Torrance in the aftermath of a weekend fire, the region's pollution-control agency said Sunday it plans to conduct a community hearing to get to the bottom of things. “I'm very disappointed in the frequency of breakdowns, flaring, accidents and fires at the Torrance refinery and I'm concerned about the impact of these incidents to community residents,” said William A. Burke, chairman of the South Coast Air Quality Management District governing board, in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|mexico
|20,845
|Woman Found Dead In Car Off Cliff On Way To Lak... (Aug '08)
|Sat
|laili
|23
|Get ready for the Goodyear air dock, a nine-sto...
|Fri
|Leo
|1
|Torrance police car hits van, injuring 3 (Jan '10)
|Feb 17
|CodeTaIker
|69
|1350 club (Jul '11)
|Feb 17
|CodeTaIker
|5
|Activists protest outing of men in gay sex sting (Apr '12)
|Feb 15
|Anita Bath
|18
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Feb 15
|Anita Bath
|50
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC