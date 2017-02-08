Keep your drone, camera gear, and oth...

Keep your drone, camera gear, and other equipment safe with a Pelican Storm Case

Need to keep your fragile electronic equipment safe and well-protected no matter where you go? If so, then the new Pelican Storm Case was built with your needs in mind. This cargo box is designed to safely and securely carry drones, camera gear, scientific research equipment, and other delicate items into some of the most demanding environments on the planet while ensuring that all of your gadgets stays in working order along the way.

