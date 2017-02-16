Joyce Manor's Cody hearts club band

Monday Feb 13

Anyone unfamiliar with Joyce Manor's extraordinary output can remedy that over the next couple of hours. Like, all of it: not only the Torrance, California, quartet's four "full-length" albums, each a Doppler-effected rush of post-adolescent, pre-adult mood swings that extend from 13 to 25 minutes , but also its 2012 collection Collection , its three 2009 demo recordings and its three split-EPs since .

