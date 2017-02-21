JCPenney closing 140 stores, cutting 6,000 jobs a glimpse of the new normal
In an effort to streamline its operations, increase profitability and better compete with online retailers, J.C. Penney announced Friday that it plans to close 130 to 140 underperforming stores and sell two distribution centers over the next few months including one in Buena Park and another in Lakeland, Fla. A list of stores that are targeted for closure is expected to be announced next month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|18 hr
|Human
|129
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Sat
|Montgomery Loser
|51
|Review: Camila Furniture (Mar '14)
|Sat
|Roverdges
|2
|Little Girl Waves Panties During "La Raza" LA R...
|Sat
|Soromatet
|1
|Will Trolleys Roll in Manhattan Beach? (Dec '11)
|Fri
|Criminal Record
|10
|Manhattan Beach gets behind parade and picnic t... (May '12)
|Fri
|Criminal Record
|6
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Fri
|Criminal Record
|6
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC