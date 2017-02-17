Honda Bringing Superbike Team To MotoAmerica
Honda Bringing Superbike Team To MotoAmerica - Honda announced today that it will participate in the 2017 MotoAmerica Championship with an official superbike team. It was announced today at Honda's race shop in Torrance, California.
