Firefighters smother blaze in Torrance refinery tank farm
Firefighters spent about 40 minutes battling a fire that produced flames five feet high at the Torrance refinery's tank farm Wednesday evening, officials with the Torrance Fire Department said. The blaze broke out in a 20-by-50-foot pool of water east of Crenshaw Boulevard in the tank farm area of the Torrance Refining Co.
