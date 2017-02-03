Firefighters smother blaze in Torranc...

Firefighters smother blaze in Torrance refinery tank farm

Thursday Feb 2 Read more: The Daily Breeze

Firefighters spent about 40 minutes battling a fire that produced flames five feet high at the Torrance refinery's tank farm Wednesday evening, officials with the Torrance Fire Department said. The blaze broke out in a 20-by-50-foot pool of water east of Crenshaw Boulevard in the tank farm area of the Torrance Refining Co.

