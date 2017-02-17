Fire hits Torrance refinery on 2-year anniversary of 2015 explosion
On the two-year anniversary of a massive explosion that crippled the then-ExxonMobil refinery in Torrance, the plant now owned by PBF Energy was hit with another explosion and fire today in its crude unit. Torrance Assistant Fire Chief Steve Treskes said the explosion was reported at 6 a.m. Saturday, but three dozen firefighters knocked down the blaze within a half-hour.
