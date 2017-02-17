Fire hits Torrance refinery on 2-year...

Fire hits Torrance refinery on 2-year anniversary of 2015 explosion

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Press-Telegram

On the two-year anniversary of a massive explosion that crippled the then-ExxonMobil refinery in Torrance, the plant now owned by PBF Energy was hit with another explosion and fire today in its crude unit. Torrance Assistant Fire Chief Steve Treskes said the explosion was reported at 6 a.m. Saturday, but three dozen firefighters knocked down the blaze within a half-hour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr mexico 20,845
News Woman Found Dead In Car Off Cliff On Way To Lak... (Aug '08) 22 hr laili 23
Get ready for the Goodyear air dock, a nine-sto... Fri Leo 1
News Torrance police car hits van, injuring 3 (Jan '10) Feb 17 CodeTaIker 69
1350 club (Jul '11) Feb 17 CodeTaIker 5
News Activists protest outing of men in gay sex sting (Apr '12) Feb 15 Anita Bath 18
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) Feb 15 Anita Bath 50
See all Torrance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrance Forum Now

Torrance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Ebola
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Pakistan
 

Torrance, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,189 • Total comments across all topics: 279,005,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC