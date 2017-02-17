Fire extinguished after explosion at Torrance, California, oil refinery: police
Firefighters have extinguished a blaze at a Torrance, California, oil refinery after an early morning explosion, police said on Saturday. The Torrance Police Department said on its Facebook page that the incident had no impact off the site, a former Exxon Mobil Corp refinery now owned by Torrance Refining Co, according to a report in the Los Angeles Times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|mexico
|20,845
|Woman Found Dead In Car Off Cliff On Way To Lak... (Aug '08)
|18 hr
|laili
|23
|Get ready for the Goodyear air dock, a nine-sto...
|Fri
|Leo
|1
|Torrance police car hits van, injuring 3 (Jan '10)
|Feb 17
|CodeTaIker
|69
|1350 club (Jul '11)
|Feb 17
|CodeTaIker
|5
|Activists protest outing of men in gay sex sting (Apr '12)
|Feb 15
|Anita Bath
|18
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Feb 15
|Anita Bath
|50
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC