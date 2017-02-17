Fire extinguished after explosion at ...

Fire extinguished after explosion at Torrance, California, oil refinery: police

Firefighters have extinguished a blaze at a Torrance, California, oil refinery after an early morning explosion, police said on Saturday. The Torrance Police Department said on its Facebook page that the incident had no impact off the site, a former Exxon Mobil Corp refinery now owned by Torrance Refining Co, according to a report in the Los Angeles Times.

