Explosion hits Torrance refinery; pol...

Explosion hits Torrance refinery; police, fire respond

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Torrance police and fire units were responding to an explosion reported at the Torrance Refining Co. complex, but officials said there was no immediate threat to the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Wondering 20,837
Get ready for the Goodyear air dock, a nine-sto... 18 hr Leo 1
News Torrance police car hits van, injuring 3 (Jan '10) Fri CodeTaIker 69
1350 club (Jul '11) Fri CodeTaIker 5
News Activists protest outing of men in gay sex sting (Apr '12) Wed Anita Bath 18
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) Wed Anita Bath 50
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) Feb 15 Raj 65
See all Torrance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrance Forum Now

Torrance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Torrance, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,217 • Total comments across all topics: 278,968,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC