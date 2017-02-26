Energy experts: California gas prices could take a big jump
With OPEC nations cutting oil production and California's pricey spring-summer blend of gasoline due to make its seasonal debut April 1, prices will jump between now and Memorial Day - maybe by as much as 80 cents a gallon, energy experts predict. "You've been warned," GasBuddy.com analyst Allison Mac said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|15 min
|Human
|149
|Review: Panda Express
|1 hr
|Panda Express Ing...
|2
|Review: Barona Resort Casino Inglewood
|1 hr
|Barona Resort Casino
|1
|Review: Radisson Hotel LAX Airport
|1 hr
|Radisson LAX Airport
|1
|Hawthorne Music Thread (Oct '12)
|2 hr
|Musikologist
|19
|Review: KFC/Kentucky Fried Chicken
|2 hr
|Kentucky Fried Ch...
|1
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Sat
|Montgomery Loser
|51
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC