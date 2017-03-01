CSU Dominguez Hills wins $4M grant to...

CSU Dominguez Hills wins $4M grant to open STEM center

Toyota mobile fabrication labs, or “fab labs,” pulled by Toyota Tundra trucks, will travel throughout the South Bay and the greater Los Angeles region to serve local schools, beginning in May. The Toyota USA Foundation announced Tuesday a $4 million grant to Cal State Dominguez Hills to create a center to prepare students in Southern California for careers in science, technology, engineering and math. The grant will support the design, construction and equipment for an 87,000-square-foot science and innovation building on CSUDH's Carson campus, which will house the Toyota Center for Innovation in STEM Education.

