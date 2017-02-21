California Gas Prices Could Rise Foll...

California Gas Prices Could Rise Following Local Refinery Blast

An explosion and fire at an oil refinery in Torrance, Calif. over the weekend forced the partial shutdown of the plant, leading oil traders to expect a spike this week in West Coast gasoline prices.

