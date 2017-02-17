Brace yourself, South Bay a " Fridaya s storm will be a a whole lot wetter and windiera
Rancho Palos Verdes resident Tom Suhling fills sand bags at L.A. County Fire Station 106 in Rolling Hills Estates in preparation for Friday's predicted heavy rainfall. Suhling lives at the bottom of a canyon and fears mud and heavy flows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Wondering
|20,837
|Get ready for the Goodyear air dock, a nine-sto...
|19 hr
|Leo
|1
|Torrance police car hits van, injuring 3 (Jan '10)
|Fri
|CodeTaIker
|69
|1350 club (Jul '11)
|Fri
|CodeTaIker
|5
|Activists protest outing of men in gay sex sting (Apr '12)
|Wed
|Anita Bath
|18
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Wed
|Anita Bath
|50
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|Feb 15
|Raj
|65
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC