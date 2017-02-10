Body of Torrance man found in Mount B...

Body of Torrance man found in Mount Baldy Thursday

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Victorville Daily Press

Yucheng Jia's body was located by San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials on Wednesday morning after he was initially reported missing on Tuesday. Sheriff's officials said Thursday Jia was reported to have gone hiking last Saturday but didn't return, prompting a search effort.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr anybody anywhere 20,819
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) Fri Truth B Told 49
News Jet fuel doesn't fly with Torrance City Council (Dec '08) Thu Chuck appleberry 18
Make money online Thu Rick 2
News Hillary Clinton: 'I Remain Convinced That The F... Feb 8 @Real Kelly 22
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15) Feb 7 Susan 70
News Southern California fortuneteller charged with ... (Mar '10) Feb 5 Phart Like a Gypsy 4
See all Torrance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrance Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at February 11 at 3:06PM PST

Torrance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Torrance, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,016 • Total comments across all topics: 278,771,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC