Body of Torrance man found in Mount Baldy Thursday
Yucheng Jia's body was located by San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials on Wednesday morning after he was initially reported missing on Tuesday. Sheriff's officials said Thursday Jia was reported to have gone hiking last Saturday but didn't return, prompting a search effort.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|anybody anywhere
|20,819
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Fri
|Truth B Told
|49
|Jet fuel doesn't fly with Torrance City Council (Dec '08)
|Thu
|Chuck appleberry
|18
|Make money online
|Thu
|Rick
|2
|Hillary Clinton: 'I Remain Convinced That The F...
|Feb 8
|@Real Kelly
|22
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|Feb 7
|Susan
|70
|Southern California fortuneteller charged with ... (Mar '10)
|Feb 5
|Phart Like a Gypsy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC