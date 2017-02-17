Attend a Free Staged Reading of a New...

Attend a Free Staged Reading of a New Play in Torrance, CA

The reading is free for anyone to attend and the audience will be asked to provide their thoughts and feedback after the show. Set at the dawn of the Cuban Revolution, Face to the Sun follows the story of Hamada, a Japanese Cuban man, as he must decide whether to uproot his family and return to his homeland of Japan.

