Apartment complex planned for Butcher Hill near city limits of Torrance and Palos Verdes Estates
The Butcher Hill property in Torrance along Via Valmonte near Hawthorne Blvd. may be developed into a 248-unit apartment complex. Feb. 8, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|guess what
|20,829
|Pilot academy at Banning High faces closure, in...
|10 hr
|Ronald
|2
|Dockworker lottery is a false dream,a says long...
|12 hr
|shygirl9393
|1
|Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15)
|15 hr
|Ronald
|9
|Loud Jet Noise In Redondo Beach at night.. (Aug '09)
|20 hr
|Kirana
|38
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Feb 10
|Truth B Told
|49
|Jet fuel doesn't fly with Torrance City Council (Dec '08)
|Feb 9
|Chuck appleberry
|18
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC