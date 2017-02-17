Activists plan Saturday rally to keep pressure on for toxic acid ban at Torrance refinery

Two days before activists take to the streets to demand a ban on highly toxic hydrofluoric acid at the PBF Energy-owned Torrance refinery, company officials on Thursday reaffirmed their commitment to resist any effort to block its use. PBF officials made the comments in a teleconference with financial analysts to discuss a fourth quarter loss of $75 million, due largely to a pair of Torrance refinery shutdowns late last year in the wake of major power outages.

